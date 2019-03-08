QPR aim to improve as Stoke clash looms large

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping they can bounce back in the Sky Bet Championship when they welcome Stoke City on Saturday.

The Rs endured a disappointing time last weekend as they went down 3-0 away to fierce rivals Brentford.

After a goalless first half at Griffin Park, a Neal Maupay penalty and subsequent goals from Said Benrahma and Sergi Canos ensured the Loftus Road club were stung by the Bees.

QPR will want to improve on their second-half showing and a full week of training may help with that.

The Rs have had a clear week for the first time since the end of January having endured a hectic February that saw them play eight times in 24 days.

And QPR manager Steve McClaren will be hoping that the a comparatively long break of a week between matches may aid his side in their quest to beat the Potters.

Speaking after the defeat at Brentford, the 57-year-old told journalists: “It was just our quality of football that disappointed me in terms of handling the ball and Brentford did it better.

“In terms of attitude, even when we were chasing the game and were going for it which left us a bit vulnerable, the players’ attitudes were first class. They’ve just got to keep a little bit more discipline and get a little better at game management, which comes with experience.

“There haven’t been many times when I’ve been really disappointed, but I was on Saturday with the second half, mainly because we didn’t play football.”

If QPR are to get the better of Stoke, it may come down to how well stopper Joe Lumley plays for the hosts.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout players for the Rs this term, despite starting the campaign as back-up to Matt Ingram.

After a slight stutter, Lumley appears to be back on form and McClaren expressed his delight with how the young keeper is faring, adding: “Joe made a double save against Leeds United to get us the points, and I think he continued that at Brentford.

“I wouldn’t say he had a little dip, but certainly in the last two games he’s shown the form that he was showing seven or eight games ago.”

Lumley will hope he can impress for QPR again on Saturday.