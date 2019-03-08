Stoke boss believes team would have beaten QPR if Clucas had not seen red

Rs and Potters played out a goalless draw at Loftus Road on Saturday

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones feels Sam Clucas’ dismissal for a stamp on Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen cost his team all three points in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash.

In just the eighth minute at Loftus Road, Clucas lashed out at Scowen in full view of referee Gavin Ward, who showed the Potters midfielder a straight red card.

Despite playing for much of the game against 10 men, the Rs were unable to break Stoke down as the match ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts also finished a man light after Grant Hall picked up a second booking late on.

QPR were naturally disappointed not to have made the most of the opportunity to win, but Jones feels his team would have triumphed had they played the game with a full compliment of players.

“The red card did scupper plans that we felt were well laid,” said Jones.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. It’s a lack of discipline that cost us really, because we’d have liked to come here and get three points.”

Jones, though, was encouraged by the battling qualities shown by players whose attitude was questioned prior to the Welshman taking over in January.

“You have to adapt and we showed that we are adaptable,” he said.

“It was a performance full of character, work-rate and discipline.

“Let’s be honest, that’s not been synonymous with this group in the past. There have been articles written about the group being bad eggs and this, that and the other.

“They’re laying that to rest. I’m proud of them today. I’m proud of the work-rate and the structure we showed.

“That’s how successful teams are made - on that backbone. We had a strong backbone today.

“We were never really under any real pressure and we showed a fantastic fighting spirit and desire to get a point.

“We’re looking solid and are not conceding goals. We’re moving in the right direction.

“We have a platform and a base that means we are gaining a bit of momentum.”