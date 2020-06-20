Search

Advanced search

QPR chief executive Hoos ‘appalled’ by EFL plans to restart on June, 20

PUBLISHED: 10:59 01 June 2020

QPR CEO Lee Hoos

QPR CEO Lee Hoos

Archant

Queens Park Rangers Chief Executive Lee Hoos admits he has been left “stunned” by Sunday evening’s announcement from the EFL regarding a provisional return date for the Sky Bet Championship.

The EFL announced “a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020” for QPR and their Championship rivals.

Owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, the R’s last played on 7th March – more than 12 weeks ago.

QPR CEO Hoos said: “I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton.

You may also want to watch:

“Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors’ working group by the divisional representatives - or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

“On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public.

“Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

“The players haven’t even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks’ time.

“I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

“We are absolutely appalled.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent

125 firefighters tackle blaze in Park Royal industrial unit

It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez

Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent

A teenage girl has been charged with common assault in Brent. Picture: Met Police

Brent Cross: Shopping centre bosses announce it will reopen on June 15

Brent Cross. Picture: Brent Cross/Giles Rocholl

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent

125 firefighters tackle blaze in Park Royal industrial unit

It took 125 firefighters to tackle the Park Royal blaze. Picture: Visibility145 @MewMeez

Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent

A teenage girl has been charged with common assault in Brent. Picture: Met Police

Brent Cross: Shopping centre bosses announce it will reopen on June 15

Brent Cross. Picture: Brent Cross/Giles Rocholl

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR chief executive Hoos ‘appalled’ by EFL plans to restart on June, 20

QPR CEO Lee Hoos

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Coronavirus: Championship set for June 20 restart

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Police appeal after ‘shameful’ hit and run driver on A406 leaves female motorist injured

A car at the scene of a hit and run on the A406. Picture: @SuptAndyCox

Appeal for missing man from Brent

Michal Kaja was last seen on Sunday, May 31. Picture: @MPSBrent
Drive 24