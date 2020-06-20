QPR chief executive Hoos ‘appalled’ by EFL plans to restart on June, 20

QPR CEO Lee Hoos Archant

Queens Park Rangers Chief Executive Lee Hoos admits he has been left “stunned” by Sunday evening’s announcement from the EFL regarding a provisional return date for the Sky Bet Championship.

The EFL announced “a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020” for QPR and their Championship rivals.

Owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, the R’s last played on 7th March – more than 12 weeks ago.

QPR CEO Hoos said: “I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton.

“Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors’ working group by the divisional representatives - or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

“On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public.

“Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

“The players haven’t even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks’ time.

“I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

“We are absolutely appalled.”