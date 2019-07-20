R’s new signing revels on his return to action

New Queens Park Rangers recruit George Thomas appeared to revel in finally returning to action on Saturday in a 3-0 friendly win over AFC Wimbledon.

The former Leicester City midfielder saw his half-season loan spell at Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag cut short in March, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, after setting up Lyndon Dykes’ debut strike and generally impressing on his own bow for the Rs, Thomas told the club website: “I’m really happy – it was my first chance to play at the stadium as well and I enjoyed it.

“That was my first game since March and it was really good to get back out there. I enjoyed kicking a ball again.

“It was a blow – for the first 15 minutes. I did a couple of sprints and it took me a while to recover. But, in all seriousness, I felt good and I felt sharp. For a first game back, I think I did okay.”

Ilias Chair’s 13th-minute strike handed QPR the lead over their League One visitors, before Dykes (43) and an own goal (48) confirmed it would be a winning start to the 2020/21 pre-season campaign.

Speaking about his assist for Rangers’ second goal – and how preparations are shaping up for the new campaign – Thomas added: “I got into the position, saw Lyndon and squared the ball to him. I’m sure he’ll do the same for me during the season.

“It’s important that we train right, train hard, get our recovery in and make sure we’re in good shape to start the season.

“So far, I think I’ve done okay – I’ve been running and getting the numbers in during training. Hopefully, I can start the season sharply.”

The Rs head to Oxford United for their second pre-season fixture on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can get another tough week’s training in, which I’ve enjoyed so far, and we can all increase our sharpness,” said Thomas. “Personally, it’d be nice to get some more minutes and show what I can do.

“I just want to get into the team, play as many games as I can and score some goals. Then I’d be happy.”

QPR’s full fixture list was revealed last week and they start the new Championship season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 12.

They play in the Carabao Cup the week prior to that, away to Plymouth Argyle.