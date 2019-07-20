QPR bring in youngster Thomas as first signing

File photo dated 20-07-2019 of Leicester City's George Thomas. Issue date: Monday 27 July, 2020. QPR have announced the signing of Wales winger George Thomas on a three-year deal. See PA story SOCCER QPR. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

QPR have made their first summer signing with the addition of attacking midfielder George on a free transfer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attacking midfielder, who can operate on either flank, has agreed a three-year deal, while QPR also have the option of extending that by a further 12 months.

Thomas, 23, began his career at Coventry and made his competitive debut at the age of 16 in a League One fixture for the Sky Blues at Leyton Orient.

The 2016/17 season saw him become a regular in the team and while he was unable to prevent Coventry from being relegated to League Two, his performances caught the eye of Leicester City.

Just 12 months on from being crowned Premier League champions, the Foxes signed 20-year-old Thomas on a three-year deal.

Thomas, who subsequently spent time on loan at Scunthorpe United in League One and Den Haag in the Dutch top flight, is now looking forward to this next stage of his career.

He told www.qpr.co.uk: “I am over the moon to get this done. QPR is a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to play as many games as I can. Seeing the young boys coming through here, getting games and improving, definitely had an impact on my decision.

“Hopefully I can follow them.”

Thomas, who has represented Wales on three occasions, didn’t play for Leicester’s first team but believes the experience he gained there was invaluable.

“Training with world-class players has definitely helped me to improve,” he said. “I captained their 23s and that made me grow as a person too.”

While Thomas is a creative player, he prides himself on his work-rate in matches, adding: “I won’t stop running, I will always work hard for the badge – and hopefully I will score a few goals along the way.

“I think work ethic should be the foundation of any footballer. It’s definitely something I strive for.”

R’s boss Mark Warburton said: “I am looking forward to working with George. He is a very talented young player who I know is very-highly thought of by the Welsh staff.

“He has flexibility in his position on the pitch and a real hunger about how he plays the game.

“He has shown his quality during loan spells and is more than ready to make this step up in his career. I have no doubt he will positively impact the club.”