QPR sign defender Rob Dickie from Oxford United

PUBLISHED: 13:56 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 01 September 2020

Oxford United's Rob Dickie (left) applauds the fans after the FA Cup fourth round match at St James' Park, Newcastle.

PA Archive/PA Images

Rob Dickie has signed for QPR, agreeing a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old centre-back joins the R’s from Oxford United where he enjoyed an excellent 2019/20 campaign and was named their player of the season as The U’s reached the League One play-off final.

Dickie, who began his career at Reading before moving to the Kassam Stadium two-and-a-half years ago, had a number of options available to him this summer but was keen to move to QPR as he looks to progress his career.

“I am really, really excited and can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“The manager had a big influence on my decision. I got a really good feeling off him.

“I watched a lot of QPR last year. I really like how they played and how the manager set them up. I feel this is a really good fit for me because of how I like to play.

“It feels like the right club for me.”

Dickie arrives with a reputation as a ball-playing centre back but he is keen to stress he understands the importance of defending.

“I like to bring the ball out and start attacks but, at the same time, I do whatever is necessary to defend our goal,” he said.

“Hopefully I can bring out my best in a QPR shirt.”

R’s gaffer Mark Warburton was understandably pleased to secure the services of Dickie, adding: “We are delighted.

“He is a very talented young player, he has proven himself at Oxford, showing his undoubted quality, and is more than ready to step up.”

Warburton believes Dickie’s strengths as a player will allow him to quickly settle into life at Rangers, explaining: “He is a talented ball player and is aware of how we like to play.

“He likes to get on the ball, he makes good decisions and has good physicality about him as well which you have to have in the Championship - but he is also a young player with lots of development potential.

“He is a tremendous addition to our squad.”

