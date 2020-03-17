QPR sign young Danish striker Marco Ramkilde

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers have signed 21-year-old Danish striker Marco Ramkilde on a free transfer.

Ramkilde, who has represented his country at U16, U17, U18 and U19 level, will work with the club’s U23s squad and joins on an 18-month contract.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: “On the first day of my trial at QPR, it felt like the perfect match.

“I know this is a club with a lot of history and it is a great opportunity for me.

“I am looking forward to showing what I can do. I want to develop.

“I know that I am not quite ready yet, but with the help of the staff here hopefully I can progress and help the club if I get my chance.”

Ramkilde started his career in his native Denmark with Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB) and has been on trial with Paul Hall’s U23s squad for the last few weeks.

In 2016, he made his senior debut for AaB just three weeks after his 18th birthday and has recently recovered from a serious ankle injury.