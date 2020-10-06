QPR bolster squad with two deadline signings

Huddersfield Town's Chris Willock celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers were busy on transfer deadline day as they brought in both Chris Willock and Albert Adomah to bolster their options.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah

Willock has signed a three-year-deal with QPR, joining from Benfica for an undisclosed fee, with the club having the option of a further year.

Having arrived from Portugal, Willock is awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test before he can report to Harlington for training.

Willock came through the Arsenal youth system before joining the Portugese giants in 2017.

The 22-year-old forward gained Championship experience last term, spending the first half of last season on loan at West Brom before joining Huddersfield in January.

Willock, who has represented England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 level, is now eager to showcase his talents in the blue and white hoops of QPR, explaining: “I am really excited. I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and to get started. I am really happy to be here.”

Willock admits there were a number of factors which made him feel this was the right move for him, including the style of play brought in by Mark Warburton.

“The team plays good football and I think that will suit me,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“Growing up and being taught at Arsenal’s academy and later going on to Benfica, it’s in my DNA. I have been moulded to play in that way, so I think this suits the club and it suits me.”

Willock also sought the views of Benfica team-mate Adel Taarabt before making the move to W12.

“I told Adel straight away,” he said. “Adel is a really good friend and has been like a big brother to me. He has helped me a lot in my short career.

“He had good things to say about the club and reminded me QPR is a family club.

“Adel is a really big reason why I was so adamant about coming here.”

Adomah has signed a two-year-deal with the R’s after leaving Nottingham Forest last week.

The 32-year-old was full of emotion as he spoke of his excitement about the transfer, admitting: “This is unreal, unbelievable!

“Imagine being a supporter and playing for the club you love. Words can’t even describe it. It’s just amazing, just a pleasure to be here.”

Adomah has been a QPR fan since he was young, and he explained: “They were my local side and going past the stadium when I was a youngster I thought one day I could play for this club.

“This is just surreal. All I can see right now is Bobby Zamora scoring at Wembley – I should be here talking about myself but that’s all I can think of right now.”