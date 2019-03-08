Slovenian striker Jan Mlakar joins QPR on season-long loan

QPR have brought in striker Jan Mlakar on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 20-year-old Slovenian joined the Premier League side back in January and was loaned back to NK Maribor in Slovenia where his goals helped secure them the league title.

He is the tenth player the Rs have signed this summer but the first striker.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Mlakar said: "I'm very pleased to be here. I really like what I've seen of the place and I know just what an important club QPR are in England.

"I'm very happy to be here so that I can help the team. I want to play as well as I can and I want to score goals.

"I spoke with the manager and he told me that he wanted a striker that suited his style of play

"We all know that the Championship season starts soon, and I can't wait to get started here."

Manager Mark Warburton had revealed his desire to bring in strikers, with Aramide Oteh and Ebere Eze being used in the position so far in pre-season.

It will be the forward's first taste of English football having scored 15 goals in 36 games in Maribor's title-winning season.

Warburton said: "Jan is a very talented striker who we've been aware of for a while.

"We're very excited to have him on board - Jan is a very promising player who has already shown his qualities at international level.

"Our thanks must go to our friends at Brighton for their help on this one. We're delighted to have him with us for the season."