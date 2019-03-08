QPR sign West Ham striker Jordan Hugill on season-long loan

Jordan Hugill of West Ham Archant

Queens Park Rangers have beaten off stiff competition to sign striker Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan deal from West Ham United.

Hugill, 27, arrives in W12 with plenty of Championship experience after his impressive displays for Preston North End earning a big-money move to West Ham in January 2018.

First-team opportunities with the Hammers have since been limited, but Hugill is eager to get his career back on track with his cross-capital switch.

"I'm ready to go," he told www.qpr.co.uk. "I want to get my head down and make my mark here, which is something I need to do for my career.

"The gaffer (Mark Warburton) knows exactly what I'm about. He sees me as a perfect fit for his team and, as soon as I met him, he had me straight away. He's a brilliant man and I'm happy to come to QPR and help the club.

"I think we're going to have a really good go this season and I'm looking forward to the challenge that's coming.

"I think I can be a focal point up front - the link-up man who teams are looking for these days. I'm in the best condition for myself, and I'm really looking forward to the season starting.

"To be wanted again and play football was the main thing for me, the manager made me feel wanted and went out of his way to make me feel welcome. Hopefully I can repay that faith."

R's boss Warburton added: "Jordan is someone who really can lead the line.

"We've had to be patient and wait for the right forwards to come along. It's been great to bring Jan Mlakar in from Brighton, who is a younger striker, and Jordan is a more senior player given his experience in this division.

"He arrives with real quality and, alongside Jan, I'm hopeful we have a potent attacking force now."