QPR sign French defender Yoann Barbet

Defender Yoann Barbet has signed for QPR. (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers have announced the signing of French defender Yoann Barbet.

The centre-back joins the Rs as a free transfer on a three-year deal, following the expiration of his contract at west London rivals Brentford.

Barbet spent four years with the Bees and is also capable of playing at left-back.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "I am really excited for this new challenge. QPR is a massive club with a big history so I am really happy.

"I will give everything. I am a really passionate player so as soon as I am on the pitch I give everything.

"I try to lead the team and to help other players, to make them confident. I will do my best to help them in a good way and the team to do as best as possible. The manager made the difference for me. When you have a manager who wants you it is always good."

QPR faced stiff competition for the defender, who has also previously played for Chamois Niortais in France, with manager Mark Warburton admitting he went the extra mile to secure his third summer signing.

"A lot of people wanted him so I flew out to see him and to speak with him and his agent," Warburton said.

"You have to do what you have to do in order to secure the move and it's great to get it over the line.

"I am really pleased with the quality of the players we have brought in, in terms of their characters on and off the pitch.

"Yoann is someone who knows the division well, having made more than 100 appearances for Brentford.

"He has displayed his attributes in that time and is a natural left-sided defender so I am delighted to have him join us.

"He is a technically outstanding player. He never hides from the football, he has quality distribution and he has presence on the pitch.

"I am looking forward to working with him."

Barbet's move to QPR follows on the heels of Friday's announcement that defender Lee Wallace and goalkeeper Liam Kelly have also signed for the Championship club.