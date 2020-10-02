QPR sign former Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne

Leyton Orient players Craig Clay, Macauley Bonne and Martin Ekpiteta celebrate a goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Macauley Bonne has joined QPR from Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Macauley Bonne celebrates with his Leyton Orient team-mates in the dressing room after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor). Macauley Bonne celebrates with his Leyton Orient team-mates in the dressing room after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 24-year-old forward has agreed a three-year deal with the R’s, subject to medical. The club also has the option of extending this by a further 12 months.

Bonne joined the Addicks ahead of last season after netting 45 goals in 90 appearances for Leyton Orient in the National League.

His debut campaign in the Championship saw him score 11 goals – 12 in all competitions – and now he is excited about the next chapter of his career with QPR.

“I am really pleased and happy it’s finally done,” he said.

Charlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet battle for the ball Charlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet battle for the ball

“I can’t wait to get started now.”

Bonne admits when he knew QPR were looking at bringing him to W12, he was keen on the move.

“The second I heard there was interest, my head was turned,” he said. “I’ll easily say that – my head was turned straight away.”

As the Zimbabwe international looks to kick on in the game, Bonne says QPR’s growing reputation as a club that develops young talent was also a big attraction for him.

“When you look at someone like Ebere Eze, the manager here and the club must be doing something right to develop players into Premier League players.”

Bonne’s debut season in the Championship last year was certainly a successful one from a personal point of view. While Charlton suffered relegation, Bonne’s impressive goal tally after jumping three divisions was an indication of his talent.

He reflects on it very honestly.

“I was thrown in and had to deal with it – there’s no thinking about it,” he said. “Once you get thrown in you have to take your chance. You can’t waste it.

“I am happy and proud of where I have come from to get to where I am today.”

Bonne is quick to explain to R’s fans what they can expect from him when he pulls on the blue and white hoops.

“Energy, fight, hunger and goals,” he said. “I will fight for the team, I will fight for my team-mates and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Mark Warburton is looking forward to working with Bonne, adding: “I am delighted to have him come on board.

“Macauley has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer at this level, and he did it with a team in the lower half of the division.

“He can score a variety of goals, he’s young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him.

“He will help to lighten the load for Lyndon Dykes and will certainly give us a different option up front.”