QPR sign young former Spurs midfielder

PUBLISHED: 21:05 28 June 2019

Dylan Duncan trains with the England team during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Dylan Duncan trains with the England team during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR have completed the signing of young midfielder Dylan Duncan.

The 19-year-old joins the Rs on a free transfer after he was released by Spurs this summer.

He spent five years with the north London club, where he made several appearances in the Premier League 2 for their under-23s.

The youngster signs after being on trial with Rangers towards the end of last season.

He joins goalkeeper Liam Kelly and defenders Lee Wallace and Yoann Barbet, who joined on a free transfer after leaving rivals Brentford, in moving to the club this summer.

Duncan will not go straight into the first team and will instead link up with Paul Hall's under-23 squad ahead of the new season.

QPR under-23s start their pre-season friendlies on Saturday, July 6 when they take on West Bromwich Albion's under-23s.

On Saturday, July 20 they will take on the Kuwait national team at home.

