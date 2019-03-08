QPR announce signing of Dominic Ball on a free transfer

Dominic Ball playing for Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Defender Dominic Ball joins QPR.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR have announced their third signing in two days, bringing in defender Dominic Ball on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old defender has agreed a two-year deal after leaving Rotherham United at the end of his contract.

He primarily plays at centre-back but has also played at right-back and as a defensive midfielder during his career.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "To join a club of QPR's stature, it's brilliant to be here.

"I am at the age now where I have played quite a few games and I am ready to really kick-on with my career.

"There is no better place for me to do that than QPR."

You may also want to watch:

Ball came through the youth system at Watford before joining Tottenham's academy at the age of 16

He has experience of working under Mark Warburton before, having played under him at Watford and Glasgow Rangers.

"He was my academy manager at Watford from the age of ten to 16 and he took me to Rangers on loan where we had a very successful season" Ball added.

"The main thing about the gaffer is the type of football he likes to play and the discipline he shows around the training ground.

"He plays stylish football and believes that's the best way to get results. I believe in that as well which is why I am looking forward to working with him again."

Warburton also said: "I know Dom very well.

"I signed him as a young academy player many years ago. He did very well when he went to Spurs and he did very well for us at Glasgow Rangers.

"He knows how I like the game to be played and he is a really good character on and off the pitch. He will certainly add value to the dressing room.

"He can play in a variety of positions and I think it is important that we have a number of players who can offer us that flexibility in terms of their positioning."