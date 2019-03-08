QPR eager to continue showing their talents

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze (pic Martin Rickett/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR will look to build on their mixed start under new manager Mark Warburton in the Championship at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The R's will head to Hillsborough on Saturday as they look to build on their 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the weekend.

And they were due to face League One outfit Portsmouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night (Wednesday).

But attacker Ebere Eze is keen to keep showing every team in the league what this young QPR squad are made of - especially after scoring three second-half goals, including one from himself, to seal the win over the Latics.

"I think we showed what we are capable of," the 21-year-old said.

"We played some good football at times and created a lot of chances. We had a lot of attacking play but also kept concentrated at the back.

"As a team we need to be more clinical, but we showed that we are capable of creating chances and getting into those positions.

"Now it is just a case of finishing them off."

Eze produced an excellent individual performance, capped off by a free-kick which put QPR ahead.

It was the first goal Rangers have scored direct from a free-kick since Yeni Ngbakoto netted at Birmingham City two-and-a-half years ago - and Eze credited his team-mate Nahki Wells for the approach.

"Nahki said to me to hit the target, you don't have to go high or be going for the top corner because the keeper can't see it too well," he added. "So I just concentrated on hitting the target and hitting it hard enough."

The England youngster is slowly becoming a vital part of the attack under new boss Warburton and knows exactly what is expected of him.

"The gaffer has told me to do what I do," he said.

"I like to run at people, create chances and score goals. He said that needs to be the main point of my play - to create and score.

"I just want to do what I can for the team."

After visiting Wednesday it is the international break and the R's will not return to action until September 14 when they host newly-promoted Luton Town.