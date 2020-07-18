Osayi-Samuel ‘close to move’ confirms Warburton after QPR beat Millwall

QPR boss Mark Warburton confirmed Bright Osayi-Samuel was left out of their squad against Millwall as the winger is close to completing a move.

Rangers beat their London rivals 4-3 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, despite playing without a recognised striker.

With Osayi-Samuel absent and Jordan Hugill injured, they took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Conor Masterson’s first career goal.

And after Matt Smith levelled for the Lions, QPR went 3-1 up through Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze.

Shaun Hutchinson grabbed a second Millwall goal before substitute Todd Kane made it 4-2 and Jayson Molumby’s stoppage-time effort was merely a consolation.

Warburton said: “Bright was training with us yesterday to start today, but talks are now at an advanced stage and it was a case of acting in everyone’s interests.

“There’s very strong interest from a Belgian club. No paperwork has been finalised but talks are certainly at an advanced stage.”

As for the win, which ended Millwall’s hopes of a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship and left QPR in 14th place ahead of their last match of the delayed 2019-20 season at West Brom on Wednesday, he added: “I say this full of respect for Millwall, who are a very good team, but we could have scored eight, nine or 10 goals there.

“We’ve missed a couple of great chances, their keeper’s produced a couple of world-class saves and we’ve hit the bar.

“We looked really dangerous going forward. We knew they had to throw bodies forward and we could transition on them really quickly.

“We had to get bodies forward today. You can’t keep it all very nice without hurting them. We hurt them.

“We got in behind them and had bodies in the box. We looked very good for long periods of the game.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett admitted his players wilted under the pressure after missing out on a top-six finish.

He said: “I could easily stand here and say that we’ve come so far, done so well and are proud of what we’ve achieved. But that’s not me.

“I don’t want us to play the ‘little old Millwall’ card. We needed to capitalise on the opportunity.

“I’m disappointed. I think when the pressure came on we’ve not managed to step up and handle it very well.

“We didn’t start well and I just felt that defensively we were very vulnerable. We didn’t do our jobs in the right areas around the box.”