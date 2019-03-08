McClaren wants QPR to find scoring touch against Rotherham

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs have just one goal in last four league matches

Steve McClaren hopes Queens Park Rangers can find their scoring touch when they host Rotherham United in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

The Rs have been poor in front of goal of late and have netted just once in their last four league matches, including a goalless draw at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

The lack of goals has certainly hampered the west Londoners, who have won just once in the league since Boxing Day.

QPR boss McClaren will hope his team rectifies that against the Millers, but believes their poor attacking form may be down to the fitness of their forwards.

Speaking after the draw against Stoke, McClaren told journalists: “Nahki Wells has played all the season, while Tomer Hemed is just coming back and he needs minutes so it was good to get him 90 minutes.

“To be fair, when we got the crosses in, Tomer was the one who looked like scoring.

“I’m hoping we grind our way through this spell, which we have to, and stay positive.”

QPR start Wednesday’s game 10 points clear of Rotherham, who occupy the final place in the relegation zone.

The Loftus Road club look on course to avoid the dreaded drop this term, but a defeat to the Millers could see some nerves begin to creep in.

After Wednesday’s game, the west Londoners visit Hull City on Saturday and McClaren his aware his side face another big week in the league.

“We’ve got to come to Wednesday first and we’ll take things one game at a time,” he added.

“I think the players did everything they possibly could against Stoke; we defended well, but we were a little frustrated.

“I thought it was a difficult game, but we’ve got to make sure we dust ourselves down.

“We didn’t get beat against Stoke and we kept a clean sheet, and if we don’t get beat and we keep a clean sheet on Wednesday we’ll be delighted, but we’ve got to have more quality in the final third.”