QPR reveal all remaining fixtures and kick-off times

PUBLISHED: 10:22 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 09 June 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers are edging closer to a return to action and have all their remaining fixtures for the 2019/20 Championship season mapped out.

The matches will be played in the same order they were originally scheduled prior to the postponement of football due to the coronavirus with them all taking place behind closed doors.

Rangers will get their season back underway with a home match against Barnsley on Saturday, June, 20 (3pm KO) before visiting local rivals Charlton the following weekend.

Mark Warburton’s side will take on London rivals Fulham in their mid-weeek fixtures at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday, June, 30.

Full list of fixtures is listed below:

June, 20: Barnsley (h), 3pm

June, 27: Charlton (a), 3pm

June, 30: Fulham (h), 6.30pm (This KO time has been mutually agreed between the two clubs following EFL’s initial schedule)

You may also want to watch:

July, 5: Middlesbrough (a), 3pm

July, 8: Wigan (a), 7.45pm

July, 11: Sheff Wed (h), 3pm

July, 14: Luton (a), 7.45pm

July, 18: Millwall (h), 3pm

July, 22: West Brom (a), TBC

*Subject to change dependent on TV broadcast selections and mutual agreement between clubs

**For final day fixtures, date and KO times are still TBC. All fixtures will take place at the same time.

All QPR fixtures will be available via QPR+ and QPR Season Ticket holders can gain free access to live match streams should they opt not to receive a refund on their season tickets.

