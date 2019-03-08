Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

PUBLISHED: 10:45 22 June 2019

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Archant

QPR have officially unveiled their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

This season's blue and white home shirt includes a collar with a thin gold edging that is also present on the sleeves.

The away shirt is an aqua blue colour which also features a collar and both shirts again have the Royal Panda logo across the middle.

Season ticket holders and members will be able to purchase both shirts at today's pre-launch, however the club revealed on Saturday morning that no women's kits are currently available.

The shirts go off sale after today and there will then be a full kit launch on Saturday, June 29, when they will go on general sale.

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPRQPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Fabrizio Taddei, Erreà's Head of Pro Clubs Department, the kit supplier, said: "While it is important for us to always maintain the 'Hoops' home tradition, we hope that everyone enjoys the new colours and designs that our designers and the club themselves have created."

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPRQPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPRQPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPRQPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPRQPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Trauma for vulnerable couple as Network Homes bans them from keeping their rescue dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Wembley man charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Trauma for vulnerable couple as Network Homes bans them from keeping their rescue dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Wembley man charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Neasden

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Barnet Sunday League going from strength to strength

Highgate Albion players celebrate after winning the Barnet Sunday Football League Premier Division (pic: Highgate Albion).

Opinion: Hundreds of schoolchildren will benefit from modernised Bryon court

Cllr Ketan Sheth, Tokyngton ward, is proud of Brent schools like the modernised Byron Court.

Wembley first in the UK to trial biodegradable bin bags made from potato peel

Potato peel bin bag initiative launched in Wembley. Picture: Justin Thomas
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists