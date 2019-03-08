Gallery

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR Archant

QPR have officially unveiled their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This season's blue and white home shirt includes a collar with a thin gold edging that is also present on the sleeves.

The away shirt is an aqua blue colour which also features a collar and both shirts again have the Royal Panda logo across the middle.

Season ticket holders and members will be able to purchase both shirts at today's pre-launch, however the club revealed on Saturday morning that no women's kits are currently available.

The shirts go off sale after today and there will then be a full kit launch on Saturday, June 29, when they will go on general sale.

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Fabrizio Taddei, Erreà's Head of Pro Clubs Department, the kit supplier, said: "While it is important for us to always maintain the 'Hoops' home tradition, we hope that everyone enjoys the new colours and designs that our designers and the club themselves have created."

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

You may also want to watch: