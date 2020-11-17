QPR return from international break to face Watford
PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 November 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers return to action following an International break when they host recently relegated Watford this weekend.
Manager Mark Warburton and his men will welcome the Hornets to the The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as they look to pull off an upset against the in-form side.
You may also want to watch:
One man who will be full of confidence is striker Lyndon Dykes as he helped Scotland bag a spot in next summer’s delayed European Championships after they secured a dramatic victory over Serbia in their Euro 2020 play-off on Thursday night.
The QPR frontman played 82 minutes in Belgrade, where the Scots led through Ryan Christie’s second-half opener before being cruelly pegged back by Luka Jovic’s last-gasp equaliser.
However, after surviving extra-time Scotland eventually prevailed 5-4 on penalties as the Tartan Army celebrated reaching a major men’s tournament for the first time since 1998.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.