QPR return from international break to face Watford

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes (centre) is tackled by Serbia's Sasa Lukic during the UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off Finals match at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade (Pic: Novak Djurovic) PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers return to action following an International break when they host recently relegated Watford this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manager Mark Warburton and his men will welcome the Hornets to the The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as they look to pull off an upset against the in-form side.

You may also want to watch:

One man who will be full of confidence is striker Lyndon Dykes as he helped Scotland bag a spot in next summer’s delayed European Championships after they secured a dramatic victory over Serbia in their Euro 2020 play-off on Thursday night.

The QPR frontman played 82 minutes in Belgrade, where the Scots led through Ryan Christie’s second-half opener before being cruelly pegged back by Luka Jovic’s last-gasp equaliser.

However, after surviving extra-time Scotland eventually prevailed 5-4 on penalties as the Tartan Army celebrated reaching a major men’s tournament for the first time since 1998.