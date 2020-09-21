QPR release statement about not taking the knee ahead of Coventry City clash

Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

In light of comments made across the media following the decision for Coventry City and QPR not to ‘take the knee’ ahead of their EFL Championship fixture on Friday night, the club would made the following statement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We have noted with great interest a number of people within football and media questioning our decision not to take the knee before the game.

The decision – which was made jointly with Coventry City and the match referee ahead of the fixture – was not made to suggest a lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand said: “This should not be about QPR. Many clubs did not take the knee on the opening weekend, yet this was not reported.

“Taking the knee was very powerful but we feel that impact has now been diluted.

You may also want to watch:

“In the same way ‘Clap For Carers’ was very emotional for us all, it got to a stage where it had run its natural course and the decision was rightly made to stop it.

“Does that mean we, as a nation, don’t care or appreciate our NHS workers? Of course it doesn’t.

“No one is more passionate than me about this topic. I have spoken on the matter throughout my footballing life.

“I work for one of the most diverse football clubs in this country. A lot of people are being fooled out there.

“Recently, I took the decision not to do any more interviews on racism in football because the debate was going around in circles. People want a nice soundbite when something happens, but how many of the media who have criticised QPR over the past 48 hours genuinely want change?

“The taking of the knee has reached a point of ‘good PR’ but little more than that. The message has been lost. It is now not dissimilar to a fancy hashtag or a nice pin badge.”