QPR release quintet including Bidwell and Wszolek

Jake Bidwell of Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers quintet of Joel Lynch, Jordan Cousins, Jake Bidwell, Pawel Wszolek, and Alex Baptiste will all leave once their contracts expire in June.

Queens Park Rangers' Pawel Wszolek (left) and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

The club has however offered a new deals to full-back Angel Rangel and goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of the 2019/20 Championship season.

Defenders Bidwell and Lynch and midfielder Cousins were signed in the summer of 2016 from Brentford, Huddersfield and Charlton respectively.

Left-back Bidwell, 26, made 130 appearances and scored four times during his three-year stay.

Cousins, 27, made 75 appearances and found the net once while defender Lynch, 31, made 95 appearances and scored seven times.

Baptiste, 33, made 35 appearances for the club but struggled for pitch time and went on loan to Luton Town for the majority of the 2018/19 season.

Polish winger Wszolek was brought in on loan from Italian side Hellas Verona that summer and signed on a permanent deal the following January.

The 27-year-old made 113 appearances in his time at Loftus Road - scoring 11 times.

QPR loanees Nahki Wells, Tomer Hemed and Geoff Cameron have returned to their parent clubs.