QPR record first win of pre-season against Oxford United

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Pre-season: Oxford United 1 QPR 2

QPR secured their first win of pre-season at the third attempt by beating Oxford United 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

A double from Luke Amos gave the Rs victory, Mark Warburton's first for the club.

The first real chance of the first half came on 17 minutes when Josh Scowen picked up the ball in midfield and played a cross to Bright Osayi-Samuel at the back post, who could only head wide.

Rangers went ahead on 31 minutes when Ebere Eze picked out loanee Luke Amos at the back post from a corner, who made no mistake heading in from close range.

Amos doubled his side's lead and his goal tally for the afternoon just two minutes later when Ryan Manning's pinpoint cross again found the 22-year-old who headed home.

But Oxford responded well and found a goal back on 38 minutes when Alex Gorrin found space on the edge of the box and curled past Joe Lumley, who could only stand and watch.

It could have been three for QPR just before the break but Josh Scowen's effort when through on goal bounced back off the post.

The Rs started the second half well as Eze flashed an effort wide on 50 minutes from inside the box.

Bright Osayi-Samuel had a golden opportunity to make it three two minutes later but somehow smashed the bar when clean through on goal with the Oxford defence nowhere to be seen.

The hour mark saw five changes for Warburton's side as Conor Masterson, Toni Leistner, Niko Hamalainen, Charlie Owens and Ilias Chair were all introduced.

Scowen, who looked bright all afternoon, breathed a sigh of relief just minutes later as his loss of possession deep in his own half was not taken advantage of by their opponents.

Oxford came close to equalising on 83 minutes when substitute Tony McMahon's curling free-kick hit the crossbar.

But the Hoops were able to see out the game for their first pre-season win.

Up next for QPR is a home game against Watford next Saturday before the season starts the following weekend away at Stoke City.