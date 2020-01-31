Search

QPR recall striker Oteh from loan at Bradford

PUBLISHED: 20:00 31 January 2020

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Aramide Oteh returns to Queens Park Rangers from Bradford City.

QPR have recalled striker Aramide Oteh from his loan spell at League Two Bradford City.

The 21-year-old striker scored five goals during his time at Valley Parade but will now spend the rest of the season back with the R's.

It follows the departure of Nahki Wells, who was recalled by Burnley and sold to Championship club Bristol City.

He has scored two goals for the Hoops having been with the club since 2017 after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Oteh has also previously spent time on loan at Walsall but will be hoping to make an impact for the rest of the season under Mark Warburton.

