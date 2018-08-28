Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

QPR recall Manning from Rotheram loan

PUBLISHED: 12:21 31 December 2018

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Rs midfielder had been due to spend entire season with Millers

Queens Park Rangers have recalled midfielder Ryan Manning from his loan spell at Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old was due to remain on loan with the Millers until the end of the season, but the Rs have activated a clause in deal to bring him back with immediate affect.

The Loftus Road club have opted to recall Manning with Massimo Luongo at the AFC Asia Cup with Australia and Geoff Cameron sidelined by an ankle injury.

QPR boss Steve McClaren told the club website: “At the start of the season, Ryan wanted to play and we couldn’t guarantee him games.

“Once we brought Geoff in, it enabled us to release Ryan so he could go out and play in the Championship.

“With Mass away with Australia and Geoff now out, it’s good timing for Ryan to return.

“From speaking with him, he was keen to come back and fight for his place.

“He knows it’s not guaranteed, he knows the team are doing well but loan spells like the one he has had are a good opportunity for young players.”

Most Read

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after two men stabbed by a group in Harlesden

Five men are wanted in connection with a stabbing in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Hospital team fulfil dying man’s wish to visit the seaside

Laza Kekic and wife Joan in Brighton

New Year’s Honours: Brent health chief and hospital’s gambling addiction expert made CBE and OBE

Claire Murdoch CBE and Dr Henrietta Bowden-Jones OBE

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

How well do you know movies filmed at Hatfield House?

Filming of The Favourite at Hatfield House with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman on set of Yorgos Lanthimos's new period drama. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

John Lewis New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shopping opening hours

John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR recall Manning from Rotheram loan

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Man recovering after fire at Kilburn hostel

Hostels on Priory Park Road, in Kilburn. Picture: Google Maps

New Year’s Honours: Prolific volunteer Anne Abel receives BEM for services to first aid training in Harlesden – and beyond

Anne Abel BEM. PIcture: Fr David Ackerman

QPR manager McClaren felt absence of Massimo was a factor in Reading stalemate

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Championship: QPR 0 Reading 0

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists