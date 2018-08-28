QPR recall Manning from Rotheram loan

Rs midfielder had been due to spend entire season with Millers

Queens Park Rangers have recalled midfielder Ryan Manning from his loan spell at Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old was due to remain on loan with the Millers until the end of the season, but the Rs have activated a clause in deal to bring him back with immediate affect.

The Loftus Road club have opted to recall Manning with Massimo Luongo at the AFC Asia Cup with Australia and Geoff Cameron sidelined by an ankle injury.

QPR boss Steve McClaren told the club website: “At the start of the season, Ryan wanted to play and we couldn’t guarantee him games.

“Once we brought Geoff in, it enabled us to release Ryan so he could go out and play in the Championship.

“With Mass away with Australia and Geoff now out, it’s good timing for Ryan to return.

“From speaking with him, he was keen to come back and fight for his place.

“He knows it’s not guaranteed, he knows the team are doing well but loan spells like the one he has had are a good opportunity for young players.”