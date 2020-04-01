QPR put staff on furlough leave and announce pay cuts due to coronavirus pandemic

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers have placed a number of staff on furlough leave while those not furloughed have also agreed to take a cut in their pay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay cut applies to all non-playing staff, including manager Mark Warburton and the coaching team at the club.

Staff have been furloughed from today until at least the end of May, when the situation will be reviewed.

CEO Lee Hoos said: “This is not a decision taken lightly but is done so with the best interests of our club and its fantastic staff at heart.

“With the current suspension of all professional football matches until at least 30th April - and it is fair to assume this will be extended - the club is having to respond to the economic pressures it faces.

“There are a large number of staff who are unable to carry out their roles so we have taken the decision to utilise the government’s newly-announced wage support system.

“As a club, we will be topping this figure up to minimise the impact on our staff’s financial well-being, while also reducing the possible need for redundancies when we come through this period of uncertainty.

“All our staff, whether furloughed or not, understand the reasoning behind this decision and have been incredibly supportive of the club at this time.

“This is not just a prudent business decision, this has been an incredible demonstration of solidarity amongst all staff.

“Everyone has given up something to help all of us get through this.”