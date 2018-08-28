Smith admits QPR were ‘beaten up’ by Preston

Matt Smith in action for Queens Park Rangers last season (pic: Mark Kerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Forward scored consolation goal for Rs in heavy defeat to Lilywhites

Queens Park Rangers striker Matt Smith says it was ‘men against boys’ during their 4-1 defeat at home to Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs trailed at the break to Jayden Stockley’s goal for the Lilywhites, which prompted home boss Steve McClaren to bring Smith on as a half-time replacement.

Goals from Jordan Storey and Alan Browne saw Preston move further clear, before Smith pulled one back for the hosts.

Any hope of a comeback was fleeting as Brad Potts netted soon after to restore the visitors’ three-goal advantage.

QPR delivered a performance that harked back to the bad days at the start of the season when they lost four straight games in the league.

And Smith was frustrated the Loftus Road club were unable to replicate the level of performances they have regularly turned in over recent months.

“The overriding emotion was one of disappointment. We got beaten up over the pitch and it was men versus boys,” said the attacker.

“That’s something I can’t really say why it’s happen. It was a bad day at the office which we have to put aside quickly.

“We didn’t really find our groove in the first half and were a bit disjointed, but we flew out of the traps in the second half.

“To concede at two set-pieces was really disappointing because if you let in goals cheaply like that, you don’t stand much of a chance in a game.”

By coming on at half-time against Preston, Smith made his longest league appearance for QPR since starting the 7-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion in August.

Since then, the 29-year-old has had to make do with regular appearances from the bench as a substitute.

Smith admits that has made this season a testing one for him, but he was pleased to get a lengthier run-out at the weekend.

“It’s been a frustrating spell personally, so to get an extended period of time on the pitch on Saturday was refreshing,” he added.

“I just want to give my all for the side when I get given an opportunity.

“Credit to the forward line who have been in good form for most of the season, which has made it difficult for me to break into the team.”