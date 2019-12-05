Search

Advanced search

QPR look to capitalise on Preston's bad form

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre) takes on Derby County's Scott Malone (left) and Martyn Waghorn

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre) takes on Derby County's Scott Malone (left) and Martyn Waghorn

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers will look to build on their draw with Derby County as they host out-of-form Preston North End this weekend.

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker battle for the ballQueens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker battle for the ball

The R's welcome Alex Neil's side to Loftus Road on Saturday as they look to take advantage of their opponents three-game losing run, although Mark Warburton's side have also been in bad form of late.

A 1-1 draw with Derby last weekend will have hopefully given them confidence but boss Warburton has a few decisions on his hands.

He must decide whether to stick with a similar line-up or change a few players after making five changes at Derby, with Angel Rangel, Geoff Cameron, Marc Pugh, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jordan Hugill all coming in.

Scottish defender Lee Wallace is now back available for selection following a one-match suspension for the Derby clash after seeing red in their 4-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last midweek.

Osayi-Samuel, 21, could be set to keep his place in the team after impressing the former Brentford boss with his performance.

You may also want to watch:

"Bright is a very talented boy. He hasn't come through an academy system and has much to learn, but he's got the raw attributes to be a very, very talented player," said Warburton.

"He has blistering pace, desire, strength and resilience about his play as well. The more he can learn, the better he can be."

The young winger, who is still learning his trade in the game, was pleased with his personal performance as he returned to the starting line-up after hardly featuring through the month of November.

"I wanted to play to my strengths and as soon as I got the ball I wanted to take their left-back on and help the team," he said.

"He got a yellow card and that gave me more confidence to take him on even more. I had to be confident and not lose any belief if I lost the ball. It was a good day for me."

QPR were also handed a home draw in the third round of the FA Cup against Championship rivals Swansea City.

That match is due to be played on the weekend on January 4, with both sides keen to progress into the next round.

The two sides have met already this campaign, with Swansea winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Bersant Celina, Borja Baston and Sam Surridge.

Most Read

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Jaden Moodie murder trial: Wembley man Ayoub Majdouline sold drugs for the Mali Gang and carried a knife for ‘safety’

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Jaden Moodie murder trial: Wembley man Ayoub Majdouline sold drugs for the Mali Gang and carried a knife for ‘safety’

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR look to capitalise on Preston’s bad form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre) takes on Derby County's Scott Malone (left) and Martyn Waghorn

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrats going for the ‘huge hole’ full of voters in Brent Central who want neither the ‘far left or far right’ party option

Liberal Democrat candidate Deborah Unger is standing for Brent Central. Picture: Chelsea Cooper

General election 2019: Brexit candidate believes Tories are splitting the Leave vote in Brent North

Suzie O'Brien, Wembley born parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Brent North

Stakeholder meeting in Harlesden for all reggae fans to explore projects ahead of Brent Borough of Culture 2020

Harlesden Starlight record shop owner Popsy receives his International Reggae Day award from Kwaku, left, and Melissa Sinclair, Picture: Des Chisholm courtesy of BBM/BMC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists