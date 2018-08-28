McClaren admits QPR endured ‘bad day at office’ against Preston

Rs well beaten at home to Lilywhites despite Matt Smith goal

Steve McClaren admits Queens Park Rangers suffered a ‘bad day at the office’ after going down 4-1 at home to Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lilywhites let at the break through Jayden Stockley, before adding to their lead in the second half courtesy of goals from Jordan Storey and Alan Browne.

Substitute Matt Smith pulled one back for the Rs late on, but any fleeting hope was extinguished when Brad Potts scored for the visitors in the closing moments.

In truth, it was a poor performance from the Rs and McClaren said he was upset with what he saw from the Loftus Road club.

“You always get bad days at the office in a season, especially in the Championship,” he said.

“Today was a bad day for us; it wasn’t like us and it was the first time in a long time when I’ve been disappointed with the performance.

“Days like that happen; they’ve happened before and they’ll happen again, but the best thing to do is get back in for training and get the work done.

“We have to have a reaction at Portsmouth in the FA Cup next week because if we play like we did against Preston, it will be a struggle again.”

QPR’s record against Preston prior to Saturday’s game had not been the best, having lost each of their last five against the Lilywhites.

Having ended long waits for wins against both Nottingham Forest and in the FA Cup, hopes were high the Rs could end another unwanted record.

And McClaren was disappointed his team were unable to do that against Preston as they slumped to a sixth successive loss to the Lilywhites.

“There was a lot of talk about Preston being a bogey team for us, but there have been other records that we’ve ended this season,” he added.

“We’ve broken history and tradition before and we wanted to do it again, but credit to Preston who came with a game plan.

“From the first whistle to the last, they worked hard and we weren’t hard to beat, we didn’t take enough care of the ball and we didn’t create enough chances.”