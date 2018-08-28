QPR get injury boosts ahead of Preston game

Angel Rangel could return for Queens Park Rangers in February (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs could see three players return from injury next month

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Queens Park Rangers have been handed an injury update after of Saturday’s match at home to Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship.

Defender Angel Rangel (thigh), midfielder Geoff Cameron (ankle) and striker Tomer Hemed (hernia) have all been absent for the west Londoners in recent weeks.

Though Saturday’s clash with the Whites may come to soon, an update released by the club this week offered positive news on the injured trio.

Hemed is back training on the pitch, while Rangel and Cameron are continuing with gym-based work as all three look to return next month.

One man who is fit and raring to play against Preston, though, is Rs stopper Joe Lumley.

And the 23-year-old insists that just because the west Londoners are much higher in the table than the Whites does not mean Saturday’s game will be simple for the hosts.

Speaking to QPR’s The Loftcast, Lumley said: “We prepare the same for every single game, no matter who we’re playing.

“Fans or neutrals may say that we’re expected to win, but we’ll respect Preston.

“They’re a good side and they beat us in the first game of the season, but hopefully we can beat them and they don’t do the double over us.”

Lumley was between the sticks for QPR last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to high-flying Sheffield United in the league.

It was a disappointing loss for the Rs as they saw a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Lumley expressed his sadness at the result on The Loftcast, but says the west Londoners know exactly where they must improve in the coming weeks.

“Our unbeaten run came to an end and we were disappointed after the game because we felt we deserved more from it,” he added.

“The manager said after the match that we should take the positives from it, but that we didn’t create enough chances to score.

“Neither did Sheffield Untied to be fair; they had one good chance, took it and scored.

“That was the difference and that’s why they are second in the table because they took their one chance.”

QPR will hope that if they can create more chances against Preston they can take them as they look to get back to winning ways.