Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

QPR lose second game of pre-season to Boreham Wood

PUBLISHED: 09:41 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 17 July 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Pre-season: Boreham Wood 2 QPR 1

QPR fell to their second defeat of pre-season yesterday as they were beaten by National League side Boreham Wood.

The Rs, who lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, took the lead early on in the game when Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down in the box and Ebere Eze converted from the penalty spot.

But Boreham Wood were back level soon after thanks to a Kabongo Tshimanga strike.

The home side then took the lead shortly after the restart when Sorba Thomas chipped the ball over Joe Lumley in goal.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, manager Mark Warburton said: "Disappointed in the first hour. We showed a lack of intensity, didn't really hurt the opponent and we were sloppy in possession.

"We've got to recognise that we have to be significantly better than that. We've come to a nice ground and they haven't delivered the performance in front of some of our fans.

"We know what we have to do and still have a number of players to come in and injured players to come back as well.

"There will be a lot of changes but we can't be happy with tonight."

Next up for QPR is a trip to the Kassam Stadium to take on League One Oxford United.

QPR: Kelly (Lumley 46), Rangel (Furlong 46), Hall (Leistner 70), Barbet (Masterson 70), Manning (Hamalainen 60), Ball, Amos (Owens 60), Eze (Shodipo 60), Chair (Scowen 60), Osayi-Samuel, Oteh.

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR lose second game of pre-season to Boreham Wood

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

League fixtures revealed for both Hendon and Harrow Borough

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Toby caps fine display with five-wicket haul in crushing win

Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the County Championship Division Two (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Brondesbury captain Overy says side lost to better team in Crouch End

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists