QPR lose second game of pre-season to Boreham Wood

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Pre-season: Boreham Wood 2 QPR 1

QPR fell to their second defeat of pre-season yesterday as they were beaten by National League side Boreham Wood.

The Rs, who lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, took the lead early on in the game when Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down in the box and Ebere Eze converted from the penalty spot.

But Boreham Wood were back level soon after thanks to a Kabongo Tshimanga strike.

The home side then took the lead shortly after the restart when Sorba Thomas chipped the ball over Joe Lumley in goal.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, manager Mark Warburton said: "Disappointed in the first hour. We showed a lack of intensity, didn't really hurt the opponent and we were sloppy in possession.

"We've got to recognise that we have to be significantly better than that. We've come to a nice ground and they haven't delivered the performance in front of some of our fans.

"We know what we have to do and still have a number of players to come in and injured players to come back as well.

"There will be a lot of changes but we can't be happy with tonight."

Next up for QPR is a trip to the Kassam Stadium to take on League One Oxford United.

QPR: Kelly (Lumley 46), Rangel (Furlong 46), Hall (Leistner 70), Barbet (Masterson 70), Manning (Hamalainen 60), Ball, Amos (Owens 60), Eze (Shodipo 60), Chair (Scowen 60), Osayi-Samuel, Oteh.