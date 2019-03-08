Search

QPR set to get pre-season fixture schedule underway against Austria Vienna

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 July 2019

QPR will play the first of their pre-season fixtures tomorrow when they take on Austria Vienna.

The Rs travelled out to Austria last Saturday for pre-season training, with a number of new faces on show as well as the return of a familiar one following Angel Rangel's decision to re-sign for the club.

Several of manager Mark Warburton's new signings are likely to feature in the game.

New goalkeeper Liam Kelly will be looking for his first taste of action as will defenders Yoann Barbet, Conor Masterson, Lee Wallace and Dominic Ball.

Meanwhile, loan signings Matt Smith and Luke Amos could also turn out in the blue and white for the first time.

But one player who will not be playing a part is midfielder Massimo Luongo, who has not joined the squad in Austria due to the possibility of him leaving the club.

Warburton is also faced with the difficulty of having limited attacking options to choose from, with Matt Smith having left the club and last season's loan strikers Nahki Wells and Tomer Hemed returning to their parent clubs.

The QPR boss has said that the club are in the market for strikers and have identified some transfer targets.

In the meantime, Warburton has Ilias Chair, Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Aramide Oteh, Mide Shodipo, Paul Smyth or Lewis Walker to choose from to play up top.

Austria Vienna will likely provide a sturdy test for Rangers in their first game back after the summer break.

Managed by Christian Ilzer, they play in Austria's top division and finished 5th in the regular season before the league split in two last season.

They then finished fourth in the championship round to reach the Europa League third qualifying round.

