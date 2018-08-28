QPR boss McClaren expects good atmoshphere for cup replay against Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs and Pompey meet again for right to host Watford in fifth round

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve McClaren is expecting good atmosphere at Loftus Road on Tuesday night when Queens Park Rangers host Portsmouth in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

After the initial match between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park last month, the two teams meet again to see who will reach the fifth round.

If QPR were to progress, it would see them reach the fifth round for the first time in 22 years.

Portsmouth have greater recent pedigree having won the competition in 2008 and will also be giving it their all to set up a tie at home to Premier League club Watford in the next round.

And ahead of the replay, Rs boss McClaren believes both clubs have all the motivation they need to triumph.

He told the club website: “I like the buzz that has been created and that is why I put great significance on the first game.

“We had to get a result and make sure we got in the hat. We did that and that has given the winners Watford at home which is an extra incentive to play for. We’ve none more so than to win.

“We want to go through in the cup. As much for the supporters than anything, it’s going to be a great atmosphere with plenty of fans.

“It’s again what I called before the first match, a real cup tie and one which will test our players to the end.

“It’s going to be a cracking game and we have to make sure we play a major part in that and get the result.”

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett, meanwhile, says he is expecting another difficult clash against a team from the league above.

Jackett told the Portsmouth website: “It will be a tough test at Loftus Road, but it’s a game we’re all looking forward to and we’ll be doing everything we can to keep our cup run going.

“The motivation of Premier League opposition in the next round is very high and we’ve seen on occasion that we have genuine Championship quality.”