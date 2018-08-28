McClaren happy with QPR’s patient display after getting past Portsmouth in FA Cup

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Goals from Nahki Wells and Matt Smith saw Rs set up fifth-round tie against Watford

Steve McClaren hailed a job well done for Queens Park Rangers after progressing past Porstmouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After the initial tie last month ended in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park, the teams met at Loftus Road on Tuesday for a replay to decide who would go through.

After a goalless first half, Nahki Wells and Matt Smith both netted for the Rs as the west Londoners reached the fifth round for the first time in 22 years.

And QPR manager McClaren was happy his side did what was necessary to continue their run in the cup.

“We started off very well, but Portsmouth are a very good team and it took us a long while to break them down,” said the 57-year-old.

“In the end I thought our patience and our discipline was very good, as was our attitude, and we never really gave them an opportunity in the first 60 minutes.

“We created chances and I think it was only a matter of time, but was it going to come.

“When we got the first goal, the game opened up, we got the second and saw the game through.

“It was a very professional performance and one in which, for me, the team did great, but the fans had been talking about this tie for about three weeks now and put a lot of pressure on us to win it.

“It was a tough game at Fratton Park, we brought them back to Loftus Road and we did the job.

“I’m delighted for the supporters because the FA Cup is important to them.”

QPR’s reward is a home tie against Premier League side Watford in the fifth round on February 15 and McClaren certainly seems to fancy the west Londoners’ chances.

“Anything can happen in the FA Cup. We’re at home, it’s a Friday night, we’re under the lights and it’s on TV,” he added.

“It’s an opportunity for certain individuals and the team to show themselves against Premier League opponents.

“Watford, though, are a very good team. They’re very strong, and we’ll have to put a top performance in to get any kind of result against Watford.”

“It’s been a while since we’ve been in the fifth round so I’m pleased for the players and the supporters too. I just hope we put a performance in that justifies what we’ve been doing.”