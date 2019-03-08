Search

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

PUBLISHED: 11:15 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 01 July 2019

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

A church which was involved in the creation of Queens Park Rangers has had a special visit from the club's owner.

Tony Fernandes visited St John's Church in Kensal Green on Saturday following his donation of £35,000 for six new bells to mark its 175th birthday.

Fernandes met many local groups and societies at the church as well as looking at the bell tower and exhibits.

He was also shown plans and maps of the history of Queen's Park.

The church had a pivotal role in the formation of the club, helping to start a boys football team in the 19th century which would go on to become QPR.

The Rs were officially formed when two clubs, Christ Church Rangers FC and St Jude's Institute FC, merged together.

St John's also marked its 175th anniversary year with a £1,000 donation to the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub in January this year.

