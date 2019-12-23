QPR old boy Parker to pedal for Prostate Cancer UK

Paul Parker shows his support for Prostate Cancer UK Archant

Former QPR and England defender Paul Parker will join the biggest ride in football next year as Prostate Cancer UK's multi-million pound cycling event returns for an eighth year.

Paul Parker (right) at the start of last year's Football to Amsterdam bike ride in support of Prostate Cancer UK Paul Parker (right) at the start of last year's Football to Amsterdam bike ride in support of Prostate Cancer UK

Parker will be among hundreds of riders who will saddle up for Prostate Cancer UK's annual Football to Amsterdam bike ride from June 5-7.

The 55-year-old, who won 19 caps for England over a 15-year playing career, will pedal from the iconic Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's Lee Valley VeloPark for a second consecutive year, finishing the 145-mile challenge at the Johan Cruijff Arena home Eredivisie champions Ajax.

The northern leg of the 2020 challenge kicks off, for the first time, from Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough - home of the Owls since 1899.

Riders will cycle through the scenic Yorkshire countryside on day one, finishing the day's ride in Hull, where they will get the overnight ferry to Rotterdam.

Starting out as a charity challenge with 35 riders in 2013, the Football to Amsterdam bike ride from Prostate Cancer UK reached an incredible £2.5million cumulative fundraising landmark in June this year, with 2020's ride expected to smash the £3million barrier.

Parker, who will cycle through his hometown of Billericay in Essex en route, said: "Football to Amsterdam has been a huge success for Prostate Cancer UK, and it's fantastic to see that it has raised over £2.5million so far.

"I'll admit I was a little sceptical before the ride last year as I wasn't much of a cyclist, but the support and camaraderie between all the riders guided me through - and I enjoyed the ride so much that I've signed up for 2020.

"Prostate Cancer UK is a terrific cause and is making huge strides in football and beyond. Events like Football to Amsterdam are playing a massive part in driving change for men but there's still a lot of work to be done.

"That's why I'm calling on football fans across the country to join me on the starting line next summer. With your support, we can help stop prostate cancer being a killer."