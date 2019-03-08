QPR 'nowhere near' their best in Reading draw admits Warburton

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton on Queens Park Rangers' 2-2 Championship draw with Reading.

Mark Warburton admits QPR were "nowhere near" their best in the 2-2 draw with Reading.

Nahki Wells gave Rangers the lead just before the half-hour mark but George Puscas levelled the score less than two minutes later.

The R's looked as though they would take all three points when Jordan Hugill's deflected strike put them ahead but Sam Baldock struck late on to ensure the points were split.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "We were nowhere near our best tonight and that's clear for all to see.

"But if that's us below our best and nowhere near our normal levels of performance and we still get a point and sit fourth in the table, then we'll take it.

"I thought we started the game off really sloppily. We gave the ball away cheaply in the first 15-20 minutes.

"I think they were the better team, it was a really good save from Liam Kelly (from Baldock) and we deserved to be one down at that stage.

"We were nowhere near our normal levels but I think we improved towards the end of the first half.

"We changed shape at half-time, I thought we were better second half but to lead twice, to be 2-1 up and then give such a poor goal away is a kick in the teeth.

"We felt we wanted to go three at the back to match them up and move Geoff (Cameron) back and Todd has that real energy.

"We've dropped two points tonight, we could have been second or top of the table but we're in a good place.

"They're human beings, they have good days and not so good days and that's life."

Reading's equaliser came when Andy Yiadom nodded down John Swift's cross to Baldock at the back post who was left unmarked to tap home.

Warburton did not hide his disappointment with the way the goal was conceded and urged his side to improve defensively as the wait for a first clean sheet of the season goes on.

"The fact was we didn't stop the cross, you get out and stop the cross, it's basic schoolboy stuff," he added.

"The team are working hard but we've got to work hard to defend our goal better as well and that starts from the front to the back.

"The players deserve so much credit, they're as frustrated as anyone as the supporters are at conceding the goal."