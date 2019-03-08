QPR 'not clinical enough' says Warburton after Bristol City loss

QPR boss Mark Warburton was in no mood to offer excuses following his side's 2-0 loss at Championship rivals Bristol City.

The visitors failed to capitalise on good periods at Ashton Gate and succumbed to goals in each half from Adam Nagy and Benik Afobe.

And Warburton admitted his side needed a cutting edge, saying: "It's no good having a lot of possession if you are not clinical enough in the final third of the pitch.

"Possession is irrelevant if you don't make the most of it. We created chances, without having the necessary edge to our finishing.

"Jordan Hugill got into some great positions. It wasn't his day, but he has already proved what a good player he is.

"On numerous occasions we got into good areas without making it count. Two individual errors have cost us, but I felt we were very good for periods of the first half and the home fans went quiet."

Hungary international Nagy netted from 15 yards on 35 minutes, with Afobe adding the second goal for Lee Johnson's side when volleying home Andreas Weimann's pass after Joe Lumley made a hash of a clearance.

Hugill had a header tipped over by Dan Bentley and Warburton, having seen his side beat City on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the Carabao Cup in midweek, added: "We knew Lee would have his side whipped up after we beat them on penalties in midweek and we dealt with it really well.

"The result reads 2-0, but there will be days when we win 1-0, knowing we've been poor and fortunate. Today it is the other way around.

"I am happy with the way the players have taken on ideas. They have shown their quality in every game this season without always getting what they deserved."

City boss Johnson said: "It wasn't the perfect performance by any means. But there were a lot of things that pleased me and plenty to build on. All managers are relieved to get the first win on the board and that is my overriding emotion.

"Rangers are a good side and I'm pleased we took our chances and defended so strongly against them. They will trouble a lot of teams."