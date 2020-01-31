Search

QPR miss out on Wells as striker joins Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 10:07 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 31 January 2020

Nahki Wells has joined Bristol City. Picture: John Walton/PA

Bristol City complete signing of Nahki Wells as Queens Park Rangers miss out.

Queens Park Rangers have missed out on the signing of Nahki Wells after the striker joined Bristol City on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with the R's from Burnley and scored 15 goals for Mark Warburton's side.

But Burnley activated their option to recall the Bermudian from his loan spell in order to sell him and despite Rangers CEO Lee Hoos admitting the club wanted to sign him, a deal was unable to be done.

Wells could now line up against QPR on Saturday, when the Robins visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Speaking to Bristol City, Wells said: "I'm excited to have finally got it over the line.

"It's been a bit of rollercoaster few days and I'm delighted to be here now ready to start the new journey."

Reports suggest the fee for Wells was around £4 million.

The striker had previously expressed his desire to stay with QPR if he was given the final decision.

