Sean Goss targeted by Shrewsbury Town

Sean Goss in action for Queens Park Rangers (pic: Scott Heavey/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR midfielder Sean Goss linked with Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be targeting QPR midfielder Sean Goss.

The 23-year-old joined the R's from Manchester United in 2017 but has not played for the club this season.

Mark Warburton admitted back in July that Goss was likely to leave the club on a permanent deal after a loan spell at St Johnstone last season.

He would be available on a free transfer from Rangers, according to the Shropshire Star.

When asked by the Star about Goss, Salop manager Sam Ricketts said: "Yes. He's a player with ability but then there's many others out there as well.

"He's a name that gets surfaced around with 20 others I get text every day."