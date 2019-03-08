Search

Luke Freeman expected to join Sheffield United later today

PUBLISHED: 09:56 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 02 July 2019

QPR midfielder Luke Freeman set to join Sheffield United.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said he expects to complete the signing QPR midfielder Luke Freeman later today.

Freeman has been linked with a move to the Premier League side in recent weeks and Sky Sports News are reporting that he will join for £3 million plus add ons.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wilder said: "The club is pretty close to completing the deal for Luke.

"He is someone we've tracked over the last 12 months and it's a deal we tried to do last year.

"We're close to getting that over the line and hopefully Luke will become a Sheffield United player later today."

The 27-year-old joined QPR from Bristol City in 2017 and signed a new contract with the Hoops in November 2018 to take him up to the summer of 2021.

He played 43 times in the league last season, scoring seven goals, and was voted as the QPR Supporters' Player of the Year.

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

UK's first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

Midfielder Matt Smith joins QPR on loan from Manchester City

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

