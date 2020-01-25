Ball pinpoints what went wrong in FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dom Ball on his side's FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and what his side need to do to improve.

R's midfielder Dom Ball was left "gutted" with the FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and believes his side needed to play at a higher tempo.

Morgan Fox gave Wednesday the lead after a lapse in concentration from a throw-in before Sam Winnall and then R's forward Nahki Wells scored in added time of the second half in a 2-1 loss for Rangers.

Midfielder Ball was left frustrated with how his side performed in the fourth round tie and admits they needed to do more.

"I don't think we had the same tempo as we did against Leeds and we paid the price today," he said.

"I thought second half we were a lot better but first half we go 1-0 down and Sheffield Wednesday sort of sit back.

"We've got to go out and attack them. We all knew what we needed to do and I don't think we did it for the full 90 minutes.

"We're gutted about the FA Cup because you get in the fifth round and you get a good tie, you don't know where you can go from there.

"At the end of the day we probably didn't create enough and the ones we did create we didn't put them away.

"The FA Cup is still massive. You look at the last game against Swansea, it was 5-1.

"It's just really disappointing from all of us not to do something similar."

Ball has started five of the last six games but was brought off at half-time in the 3-1 defeat to west London rivals Brentford earlier this month.

The 24-year-old admits being replaced in the derby was difficult to take but has urged his side to start putting a run of wins together in order to push towards the play-off places.

He added: "Brentford was a tough one to take coming off at half-time but when you're 3-0 down, no one has a right to play on.

"I've been happy with my performances but I'm always learning and looking to get better.

"You look at it and we're six points off. You put a run of four games together and you're right up there.

"That's what we're aiming for. We still believe in the quality we have in this team.

"If we score a few more goals and make less mistakes, we'll be right up there so we'll try and put a run together.

"It's just having that consistency. You saw where we were at the start of the season after four wins, fifth."