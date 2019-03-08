Charlie Owens targets place in first team squad after signing new two-year deal

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Owens wins the ball off Watford's Kiko Femenia. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Midfielder Charlie Owens has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old joined QPR from Tottenham in 2017, with the R's also having the option to extend his deal by another year.

He took part in QPR's pre-season tour of Austria this summer and also came off the bench against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after spending the second half of last season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Owens said: "I'm delighted. The club showed faith in me during pre-season and have done so again with this new contract, so I want to repay that and earn my place in this team.

"I had a really good pre-season and I've tried to impress Neil [Banfield], the gaffer, Eusty [John Eustace] and Chris [Ramsey] too.

"I've developed during my time here and I want to kick on even more and show the staff that I'm a good player.

"People like Les [Ferdinand] and Chris [Ramsey] have so much faith in younger players and hopefully I can be the next one to establish myself as part of QPR's first team squad."