QPR’s Ball insists next two weeks are ‘vital’

Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dominic Ball knows the next two weeks will be ‘vital’ as they prepare for a return to action in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball. Picture: PA Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball. Picture: PA

The R’s will resume the season at home to Barnsley on Saturday, June 20 after a long lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team is raring to go.

Mark Warburton’s men only sit six points off the play-offs places and 24-year-old Ball says they have nothing to lose heading into the final stretch of the season.

“Now we have that base of our fitness, it’s about the details, and preparing for that first game – hopefully we have a couple games to prepare for it,” he said.

“These two weeks are vital and then we’re straight back into it. That’s what we’re going to be fighting for, we’ve got nine games, 27 points up for grabs. I don’t see why not, we have nothing to fear.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster admitted everyone is delighted to be back in full-contact training.

He added: “Everyone is delighted that we’re finally into the full swing of things. Initially you’re coming back after 12 weeks off thinking we’re going to be doing a lot of running, but all the lads have come back in good shape.

“Now we’re just all excited to get ready for the first game of the season.”

However, the former Aberdeen midfielder says it was tough staying motivated and prepared for a return during the pandemic with no idea of a set date.

“Personally I found it hard not knowing a date or when we were going to be back,” he said.

“Sometimes training without actually knowing when you’re going to come back, it took the motivation out of it, but as soon as we got the date which we did we started picking up our training and everyone has come back fitter than we would do.

“It definitely was strange, but it’s just adapting to that, and keeping your mind going and doing things that you like outside of football has helped us all come back here in good shape.

“To start with we did have a programme, then we obviously took a couple weeks off because the dates of coming back looked more like six weeks away, and when the date finally came we picked it up and it also became a competition with all the lads sending our times in.

“It was good to get some sort of routine back and it made the transition to coming back a lot easier.”