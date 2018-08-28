Search

Middlesbrough manager criticises referee after defeat at QPR

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2018

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Boro boss was not overly pleased with officials at Loftus Road

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis criticised referee Oliver Langford after a 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs took an early lead through Pawel Wszolek, before George Saville drew Boro level with six minutes gone in the second half.

The winner for the Loftus Road club came midway through the second period when Nahki Wells netted for the fourth time in the last six matches.

Pulis, though, took umbrage with Langford’s decision not to award a penalty for what he felt was a foul on Britt Assombalonga in the first half.

And there were other decisions made by the officials which incurred the wrath of the Boro boss.

“We had an incident in their box, from a corner, where Assombalonga is actually rugby-tackled down and the referee is just five yards away from it and doesn’t give it,” said the 60-year-old.

“Then we’ve got an incident in the second half where an offside is given, but their player had touched the ball last, so Jonny Howson is 100 per cent not offside.

“Not only does he give offside, but the goalkeeper (Joe Lumley) then takes it from the edge of the box from a rolling position when the incident has happened 25 yards away.

“We had four or five players then past the ball when they scored the second goal.

“It’s got to be an even playing field. The referee has got to look at those and we’ll see what he says.”

