QPR 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 21:00 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:38 09 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.
Joe Lumley 6 - Could do little about either of the goals but still looks low on confidence, especially with the ball at his feet.
Todd Kane 6 - Great cross to pick out Jordan Hugill late on but a fairly average performance from the right-back.
Grant Hall 6 - Good header which resulted in the goal but lost out to Assombalonga for Boro's opener.
Geoff Cameron 6 - Some decent challenges and showed good composure on the ball but is more suited to a midfield role.
Lee Wallace 5 - Looked out of his comfort zone at centre-back.
Ryan Manning 6 - Positive going forward and put in some dangerous crosses but poorly beaten by Howson for the first goal.
Luke Amos 6 - Didn't have much of an impact on the game and was subbed off for Josh Scowen in the second half.
Dom Ball 7 - Did well to win the ball back for his side on a number of occasions and started attacks with his passing.
Ebere Eze 7 - Confident on the ball and delivered a great corner for Grant Hall to head towards goal for his side's second.
Ilias Chair 7 - Superb assist for Nahki Wells and threatened the Boro back-line.
Nahki Wells 6 - Put his side ahead with a great finish but his dreadful back-pass later cost his side the win.
Subs:
Josh Scowen 6 - Tidy after his introduction.
Hugill 5 - Missed two good chances to score for his side.