QPR 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Joe Lumley 6 - Could do little about either of the goals but still looks low on confidence, especially with the ball at his feet.

Todd Kane 6 - Great cross to pick out Jordan Hugill late on but a fairly average performance from the right-back.

Grant Hall 6 - Good header which resulted in the goal but lost out to Assombalonga for Boro's opener.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Some decent challenges and showed good composure on the ball but is more suited to a midfield role.

Lee Wallace 5 - Looked out of his comfort zone at centre-back.

Ryan Manning 6 - Positive going forward and put in some dangerous crosses but poorly beaten by Howson for the first goal.

Luke Amos 6 - Didn't have much of an impact on the game and was subbed off for Josh Scowen in the second half.

Dom Ball 7 - Did well to win the ball back for his side on a number of occasions and started attacks with his passing.

Ebere Eze 7 - Confident on the ball and delivered a great corner for Grant Hall to head towards goal for his side's second.

Ilias Chair 7 - Superb assist for Nahki Wells and threatened the Boro back-line.

Nahki Wells 6 - Put his side ahead with a great finish but his dreadful back-pass later cost his side the win.

Subs:

Josh Scowen 6 - Tidy after his introduction.

Hugill 5 - Missed two good chances to score for his side.