QPR boss McClaren wants to take confidence into Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren wants his side to take confidence from the Leeds victory into their local derby with Brentford.

The R’s travel to Griffin Park on Saturday to take on Thomas Frank’s side and they’ll be hoping to leapfrog their opponents in the league table.

And the former Derby County boss insists they just had to remain calm during their nine game winless run in the Championship.

“It’s Championship, it’s so tough, and what you seen is just what epitomises the Championship.

“I’ve said at the beginning, earlier in the season where we had four games where we got beat, teams like us in that little pack, fighting away, will have probably two crises in a season – I hope it’s only two.

“We had one early and then this one was turning into that, but we had to stay calm and patient and keep working, and we’ve done that.

“And now we’ve got to take this forward because it’s a tough game at Brentford on Saturday.”

McClaren also revealed his side set a 50-point target at the beginning of the season and wants his side to get to that sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got to take heart from this, we’ve got over that 40 point mark, which was important.

“Our target, which it always has been from the beginning of the season, especially after those four defeats, was 50 points.

“We’ve got to get to that quickly.”

The 57-year-old heaped praise on attacking midfielder Freeman who returned from a hip injury to net the winner in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

“He showed his real quality, but not just his quality, his infectious enthusiasm that he gives to the team.

“When you’re looking for leadership and you’re looking for people to have courage and take the ball, he’s got all that.

“He can create, it was a great goal, he’s got into the box and I think he was our talisman tonight.

“I think there were a lot of heroic performances tonight but his was incredible.

“You could see on Saturday how we missed him but he’s someone who can play at the top of the championship, and can play Premier League, so we’re delighted to have him here.”

The boss is also delighted to have defender Grant Hall back in contention regularly after a long lay-off through chronic tendonitis in his knee.

“He’s done really well. Can’t believe we’re talking about one game every two weeks and then we’re building him up, now out of the eight games in 24 games, he must have played six of them.

“Incredible comeback, and the level he’s playing at, I’m delighted to have him in the squad and back.