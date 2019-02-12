Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

QPR boss McClaren wants to take confidence into Brentford clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2019

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren wants his side to take confidence from the Leeds victory into their local derby with Brentford.

The R’s travel to Griffin Park on Saturday to take on Thomas Frank’s side and they’ll be hoping to leapfrog their opponents in the league table.

And the former Derby County boss insists they just had to remain calm during their nine game winless run in the Championship.

“It’s Championship, it’s so tough, and what you seen is just what epitomises the Championship.

“I’ve said at the beginning, earlier in the season where we had four games where we got beat, teams like us in that little pack, fighting away, will have probably two crises in a season – I hope it’s only two.

“We had one early and then this one was turning into that, but we had to stay calm and patient and keep working, and we’ve done that.

“And now we’ve got to take this forward because it’s a tough game at Brentford on Saturday.”

McClaren also revealed his side set a 50-point target at the beginning of the season and wants his side to get to that sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got to take heart from this, we’ve got over that 40 point mark, which was important.

“Our target, which it always has been from the beginning of the season, especially after those four defeats, was 50 points.

“We’ve got to get to that quickly.”

The 57-year-old heaped praise on attacking midfielder Freeman who returned from a hip injury to net the winner in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

“He showed his real quality, but not just his quality, his infectious enthusiasm that he gives to the team.

“When you’re looking for leadership and you’re looking for people to have courage and take the ball, he’s got all that.

“He can create, it was a great goal, he’s got into the box and I think he was our talisman tonight.

“I think there were a lot of heroic performances tonight but his was incredible.

“You could see on Saturday how we missed him but he’s someone who can play at the top of the championship, and can play Premier League, so we’re delighted to have him here.”

The boss is also delighted to have defender Grant Hall back in contention regularly after a long lay-off through chronic tendonitis in his knee.

“He’s done really well. Can’t believe we’re talking about one game every two weeks and then we’re building him up, now out of the eight games in 24 games, he must have played six of them.

“Incredible comeback, and the level he’s playing at, I’m delighted to have him in the squad and back.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Bridge Park: Community ready to fight after Brent Council brings forward summary High Court hearing over leisure centre land ownership

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Bridge Park: Community ready to fight after Brent Council brings forward summary High Court hearing over leisure centre land ownership

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss McClaren wants to take confidence into Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Track Academy’s Earle wins national title

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Seven storey block in Willesden emphatically refused by Brent planners

Willesden Garage. Picture: Google

Wembley neighbours fearful of crime accuse council of destroying vital car park spaces to build four bungalows

Dawn Condy plans to object to BHP's proposal when an application is made Picture: Nathan Louis

QPR keeper Lumley praises return of Freeman

Joe Lumley of QPR during Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 9th February 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists