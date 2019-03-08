Search

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 July 2019

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mark Warburton has explained why defender Toni Leistner has not been in his starting lineup for pre-season.

The 28-year-old featured 46 times for the club in all competitions last season and also captained the side.

But he has been restricted to substitute appearances throughout the pre-season fixtures, with Grant Hall and Yoann Barbet instead being Warburton's preferred centre-back pairing.

Speaking after the game against Watford, the manager said: "I've got to bed in some central defenders, I'm not playing three at the back so I've gone with the two so Toni will want to play absolutely.

"He came on again and did well today and Tuesday when he came on at Brighton so he's a very high quality and experienced player.

"It's just fitting the right bodies in the squad. I want competition for places and the new bodies coming in give us competition for places."

