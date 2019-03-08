Mark Warburton's verdict on home defeat to Swansea City

QPR manager Mark Warburton says his side need to be more clinical and make better defensive decisions after their 3-1 home defeat to Swansea City.

The R's went behind to a Bersant Celina goal in the first half but found an equaliser in the second half through Jordan Hugill.

However, a Borja Baston penalty and Sam Surridge header gave the away side the win and handed Rangers a first home defeat of the season.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "We had a good second half but it's not enough. You can be good and create chance after chance but you have to put the ball in the back of the net.

"It's a results industry we're in. I thought first half was nip and tuck, it's a poor decision to give away a soft goal and we have to come back from 1-0 down.

"We get the equaliser and I think one team is going to win it, the crowd were behind us and I was very pleased with big parts of the football but we concede four minutes later in a very naive manner.

"We have to learn from that and we have to be better than that because we worked so hard to get the equaliser. At that point with 20/25 left to go there's only one team that's going to win the game.

"We got the ball, we created chances so yes, we need to be more clinical and we've got to make better decisions and by that I mean be it the penalty, be it the first goal.

"The third goal when we look at it is very basic stuff."

Warburton did not want to make excuses for the loss but admitted that introducing a new style of play to the club with new players will take time.

He added: "There's no excuses, we lost a game of football tonight but we're four games in and I think we had 11 new players in the changing room tonight and 15 overall.

"It's naturally going to take time to bed in but you've seen it on Saturday against Bristol City and again tonight that when we get it right we look a very good attacking team with some real quality there.

"When a team cuts you open. you have to put your hand up and say 'yeah they were good' but I haven't seen a team yet do that."