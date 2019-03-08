'We showed them too much respect' - Mark Warburton's verdict on 2-0 defeat to West Brom

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts after his side lose 2-0 at home to West Brom.

QPR boss Mark Warburton believes his side showed West Brom too much respect in their 2-0 defeat.

The defeat brought a run of four straight league wins to an end after Nathan Ferguson's strike from range and Matheus Pereira's free-kick following Yoann Barbet's sending off handed the Baggies victory.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "I think we showed too much respect. They're a very good, very talented team with big expectations.

"We knew what we faced but we didn't get out of second gear in the first half and when we did we looked like we could hurt them and we started the second half really well.

"If you concede a goal like that then the dynamic of the game changes and we're on the back foot.

"We finished the half very strongly and we came out and started very strongly so it's frustrating to give away a goal of that nature.

"He's run 40 yards and shot from 30 odd yards, we shouldn't concede that goal, and the free-kick I haven't seen yet but apparently it went through the wall.

"When you concede, they've got something to hold onto. We've got to come out and attack them otherwise we lose 1-0.

"I believe we showed a little too much respect today and we're a very good team ourselves.

"We gave the ball away cheaply and that's not us. We've been really good at keeping the football.

"The margins at this level are really fine but when you do concede against a good team that's when their experience showed I felt."

Barbet was sent off after being judged to have brought down substitute Hal Robson-Kanu when through on goal on 82 minutes, with Pereira scoring the resulting free-kick.

But despite the 2-0 defeat, Warburton rejects the suggestion that his side were given an education by West Brom and believes the red card might have been harsh.

"It's derogotary. What do you mean it's an education?

"We've shown in recent weeks that we can go home and away and play good football and hurt teams.

"I think we've earned the right to be shown some respect and if teams don't show us respect I think we'll hurt them.

"I thought it (the red card) was harsh from here.

"I felt it was a tangle of bodies and Yoann was going for it and we were pushing to try and get a goal at that stage but I haven't seen it yet, I'm not sure if it's a red or not."